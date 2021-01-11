Williamson County rolls back business capacity to 50 percent

The rollback of business capacity due to COVID-19 has begun across central Texas.

Counties such as Williamson County are following the state guidelines when it comes to occupancy at businesses such as restaurants. Due to the high COVID-19 hospitalization rates, they’re having to roll back the capacity to 50%.

Some residents feel this is the right move. "I don’t want the hospitals to run at full capacity. I would like the number of COVID patients to go down," said Round Rock resident Suresch Guntuboyna.

Others feel restaurants and bars aren’t the root of the issue. "I think people who want to socialize will find ways and those who decide to stay home they’re home anyway as well," said Round Rock resident Dasha Sinitsyna.

Either way both people FOX 7 Austin spoke to say they are doing what they can to stay safe but an end doesn’t seem like it’s just around the corner even with a vaccine out.

At the beginning of the week, Williamson County has more than 1800 positive cases for the coronavirus with more than 160 hospitalized.

In order for capacity to go back up, hospital rates for COVID-19 must go down below 15% for a week straight.

