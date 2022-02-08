Williamson County Tax Offices closed on Feb. 9 due to staff shortage
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - All Williamson County Tax Office lobbies will be closed to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 9. The office lobbies are being closed because of staffing shortages caused by the ongoing pandemic.
Drive-thrus at the Round Rock and Cedar Park locations will remain open.
Office lobbies will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb 10.
For answers to many questions regarding property taxes or motor vehicle transactions, visit the County Tax Assessor-Collector’s website at www.wilco.org/taxoffice or call 512-943-1601.
The Tax Assessor-Collector office locations and regular hours:
Georgetown Office:
904 S. Main Street
Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Round Rock Office:
1801 E. Old Settlers Boulevard, Suite 115
Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Cedar Park Office:
350 Discovery Boulevard Suite 101
Monday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Tuesday-Friday: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Taylor Office:
412 Vance Street Suite 1
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
