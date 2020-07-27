Woman taken into custody, questioned and released following SWAT standoff on South First Bridge

On Monday, a 24-year-old woman barricaded herself in a stolen green SUV on the South 1st Street bridge in Downtown Austin.

The SUV had a number of messages on it, reading “your silence is compliance #f---- 12,” “gay wrath” and “brown pride.”

Sgt. Victor Taylor with the Texas Department of Public Safety told FOX 7 Austin that at approximately 10:30 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop the woman, driving a green 2001 Toyota 4-Runner near the intersection of S. 1st Street and Riverside Drive. Registration came back as stolen, so the trooper requested backup “prior to making the stop.”

When a second trooper arrived, the two tried to make the stop. The woman stopped in the middle of the S. 1st Street bridge over Lady Bird Lake.

Troopers requested assistance from the Austin Police Department. They say the young woman did not comply with officers' commands to exit the vehicle.

After 45 minutes, the Austin Police Departments SWAT team and a DPS helicopter were called in. Approximately two hours passed before the woman exited her vehicle and was taken into DPS custody “without further incident.”

Just after 4 p.m. Monday Sgt. Taylor provided an update. The woman was questioned and released. “The investigation is still ongoing and there are no charges at this time,” he said.