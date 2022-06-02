Yoga instructor offers mindfulness, calming tools for kids

The recent aftermath of another mass shooting can bring heightened anxiety especially. ATX Yoga Girl founder Cynthia Bernard is doing her part to help with a yoga series that sets to introduce mindfulness and calming tools to little ones.

The next free class will be at Kingsbury Commons in Pease Park, located at 1100 Kingsburgy Street, on Friday, June 24 from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. There will also be one July 22 and August 26.

The classes will include age-appropriate yoga and movement including breathing, poses, games, stories, music, relaxation, meditation, and more. Kids will get to practice fine and gross motor skills, social and group skills, and begin to learn mindfulness and breathing/calming tools.

Bernard is also hosting kid's yoga and mindful art summer camp at Casa de Luz located at 1701 Toomey Road. An extra camp was added after the initial ones all filled up. You can details about that and ATX Yoga Girl by heading to her Instagram page.