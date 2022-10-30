2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 10
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were undefeated heading into the 10th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten after the week ended.
Check out our rankings for Week 10 of the season which featured some big matchups including Westlake vs Bowie, Liberty Hill vs Bastrop, LBJ vs Eastside, Wimberley vs Lago Vista, Pflugerville vs Rouse, Vista Ridge vs Vandegrift, Cedar Ridge vs Round Rock and Crockett vs Northeast.
View scores from Week 10 here.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL POST-WEEK 10 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1.Westlake (9-0, defeated Bowie 45-0)
2. Dripping Springs (8-1, defeated Del Valle 66-7)
3. Vandegrift (8-1, defeated Vista Ridge 34-0)
4. Round Rock (8-1, defeated Cedar Ridge 48-21)
5. Lake Travis (5-4, defeated Austin High 55-7)
CLASS 5A
1. Liberty Hill (8-1, defeated Bastrop 61-7)
2. Georgetown (7-2, defeated Glenn 28-22)
3. LBJ (6-2, defeated Eastside Memorial 96-0)
4. Lockhart (6-3, defeated Comal Pieper 61-35)
5. Cedar Park (4-5, defeated Leander 35-0)
CLASS 4A
1. Wimberley (9-0, defeated Lago Vista 31-28)
2. Lago Vista (6-3, lost to Wimberley 31-28)
3. Fredericksburg (5-3, defeated SA Kennedy 44-0)
4. Lampasas (6-3, defeated Marble Falls 42-20)
5. La Grange (5-4, defeated Gonzales 50-18)
CLASS 3A
1. Llano (9-0, Idle)
2. Lexington (9-0, defeated Rogers 20-0)
3. Blanco (5-4, defeated Ingram Moore 53-14)
4. Luling (5-4, lost to UC Randolph 31-20)
5. Rockdale (2-7, lost to LR-Academy 34-27)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
1. Mason (7-2, defeated Stockdale 49-12)
2. Flatonia (8-1, defeated Weimar 64-27)
3. Johnson City (7-2, defeated Junction 56-14)
4. Thorndale (7-2, Idle)
5. Granger (7-2, defeated Milano 28-0)