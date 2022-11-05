2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - Four teams were still undefeated heading into the 11th week of Central Texas high school football season, and those four teams remain unbeaten heading into the playoffs.
Check out our rankings for Week 11 of the season which featured such matchups as Burnet vs Taylor, Manor vs Stony Point, Navarro vs Northeast, Westlake vs Johnson, and Crockett vs LBJ.
View scores from Week 11 here.
2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 11 RANKINGS
CLASS 6A
1. Westlake (10-0, defeated Johnson 70-10)
2. Dripping Springs (9-1, defeated Anderson 49-0)
3. Vandegrift (9-1, defeated Westwood 56-10)
4. Round Rock (9-1, defeated Vista Ridge 51-10)
5. Lake Travis (5-4, game vs Bowie canceled-weather)
CLASS 5A
1. Liberty Hill (9-1, defeated Comal Pieper 47-7)
2. Georgetown (8-2, defeated Cedar Park 40-14)
3. LBJ (7-2, defeated Crockett 49-0)
4. Lockhart (7-3, defeated Kerrville Tivy 42-28)
5. Rouse (5-5, defeated Elgin 42-23)
CLASS 4A
1. Wimberley (10-0, defeated Achieve 66-0)
2. Lago Vista (7-3, defeated Jarrell 48-8)
3. Fredericksburg (5-4, lost to Boerne 42-3)
4. Lampasas (6-4, lost to Fischer Canyon Lake 34-30)
5. La Grange (5-5, lost to Cuero 49-7)
CLASS 3A
1. Llano (10-0, defeated Ingram Moore 49-6)
2. Lexington (10-0, defeated Buffalo 5-12)
3. Blanco (6-4, defeated SA Cole 44-0)
4. Luling (6-4, defeated Marion 28-26)
5. Rockdale (3-7, defeated McGregor 46-38)
CLASS 2A/1A/Others
1. Mason (8-2, defeated Harper 40-7)
2. Flatonia (9-1, defeated Holland 49-17)
3. Thorndale (8-2, defeated Hearne 53-16)
4. Granger (8-2, defeated Bartlett 45-12)
5. Johnson City (7-3, lost to Stockdale 24-21)