2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 11
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 11 of the 2022-23 season.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Vandegrift 56
Westwood 10
College Station 42
Hendrickson 14
LBJ 49
Crockett 0
Northeast 13
Navarro 3
Weiss 38
Hutto 41
Johnson 10
Westlake 70
Hays 64
Lehman 29
Lago Vista 48
Jarrell 8
SA Veteran's Memorial 53
Cedar Creek 7
Giddings 21
Gonzales 14
La Grange 7
Cuero 49
Buffalo 12
Lexington 35