2022-23 Central Texas high school football scores: Week 11

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is in full swing in the Austin area!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores from Week 11 of the 2022-23 season.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Vandegrift 56
Westwood 10

College Station 42
Hendrickson 14

LBJ 49
Crockett 0

Northeast 13
Navarro 3

Weiss 38
Hutto 41

Johnson 10
Westlake 70

Hays 64
Lehman 29

Lago Vista 48
Jarrell 8

SA Veteran's Memorial 53
Cedar Creek 7

Giddings 21
Gonzales 14

La Grange 7
Cuero 49

Buffalo 12
Lexington 35