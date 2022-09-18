2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 4

The fourth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some new names climbing up the rankings, including Elgin and Blanco breaking into the top 5 in their districts.

Check out our rankings for Week 4 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Round Rock vs Westwood, Bowie vs Anderson and Dripping Springs vs Austin High.

View the highlights and scores for Week 4 here.

2022 FOX 7 FRIDAY FOOTBALL WEEK 4 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1. Westlake (3-0, Idle)

2. Round Rock (4-0, defeated Westwood 52-7)

3. Dripping Springs (3-0, defeated Austin High 77-0)

4. Manor (4-0, defeated McNeil 45-14)

5. Bowie (4-0, defeated Anderson 27-24))

CLASS 5A

1. Hays (4-0, defeated SA MacArthur 64-16)

2. Liberty Hill (3-1, defeated Rouse 49-21)

3. LBJ (1-2, game vs Northeast Early Coll. postponed)

4. Georgetown (2-1, idle)

5. Elgin (3-1, defeated Cedar Creek 44-15)

CLASS 4A

1. Wimberley (4-0, defeated Fredericksburg 17-14)

2. Lago Vista (3-1, defeated La Grange 36-2)

3. Marble Falls (2-1, Idle)

4. Taylor (3-1, defeated Smithville 40-28)

5. Lampasas (3-1, defeated 5A Connally 44-13)

CLASS 3A

1. Llano (4-0, defeated 2A Coleman 31-6)

2. Lexington (4-0, defeated 2A Thrall 66-12)

3. Rockdale (1-3, lost to Tuscola Jim Ned 22-21)

4. Luling (3-1, lost to Boling 32-6)

5. Blanco (2-2, defeated TAPPS Boerne Geneva 26-7)

CLASS 2A/1A/Others

1. Thorndale (3-1, defeated Iola 42-6)

2. Mason (3-1 defeated Christoval 50-12)

3. Flatonia (3-1, defeated Falls City 42-14)

4. Johnson City (3-1, defeated 3A Florence 45-7)

5. Granger (3-1, defeated Goldthwaite 42-26)