Anderson High School golf team wins state title

Anderson High School took home the 5A state golf title thanks in part to some strong play from future Texas Longhorn Keaton Vo.

The Trojans started the day up 5 and Vo followed his opening round 67 with a 66 to win individual gold at 11 under par, beating the field by 6 strokes.

Lucas Chan also helped Anderson win the title by 4 strokes over Highland Park.

The win was Austin Independent School District's first golf title since 1998 when Anderson also won it.

"I knew from back in September that we had a special team, but we just fit together, they all like each other, they help each other and everything just clicked," says coach John McPherson.

Vo added, "Being my first and last year and coming away with the state title, as a team and individual, I'm so excited to leave Anderson with a bang."