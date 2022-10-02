Austin FC falls to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, still clinches 2nd in Western Conference

Austin FC fell to Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2-0 on Saturday night at BC Place in Vancouver.

However, despite losing, Austin has secured second place in the Western Conference and home-field advantage through the second round of the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, says the team.

Vancouver took an early lead through Ryan Gauld, who ran in behind the defense and finished a one-on-one opportunity in the 7th-minute, says Austin FC. The Verde & Black created plenty of chances as the first half continued, with Diego Fagundez, Maxi Urruti, and Sebastián Driussi all coming close to finding an equalizer.

Driussi had another chance fall his way early in the second half, but Lucas Cavallini scored on the ensuing counterattack to double the Whitecaps’ lead in the 62nd-minute.

The Argentine sent a long-range strike inches wide of the post and had a header saved by Vancouver goalkeeper Thomas Hasal in the closing stages as Austin ultimately could not find a way through the Whitecaps.

Four Austin players received yellow cards throughout the game: Jhohan Romaña in the 18th-minute, Alex Ring in the 57th-minute, Felipe Martins in the 90th-minute and Julio Cascante in the 90th-minute, compared to two yellow cards on the Whitecaps side from Cavallini and Tristan Blackmon, both in the 90th-minute.

Austin FC will play its 17th home match and 34th match overall of the regular season against Colorado Rapids at Q2 Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. CT.