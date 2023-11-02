FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Georgetown vs Cedar Park

Week 11 of the Central Texas high school football season brings another FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week!

This week's matchup is between two playoff-bound area heavyweights look to close the regular season on a win and enter the post-season with extra momentum. The Cedar Park Timberwolves are hosting the Georgetown Eagles at Gupton Stadium this Friday.

For Georgetown, there is still a slim chance that they could tie for the district title with a win. The Eagles though would also need an unlikely College Station loss to Hendrickson.

Most importantly, the Eagles will look to regain the momentum they enjoyed before losing some steam over the last two weeks in a blowout loss to College Station and a shaky win over Glenn.

After losing back-to-back district games to A&M Consolidated and College Station about a month ago, Cedar Park has reeled off three straight wins including last week's 49-7 blowout win over Leander.

The T-Wolves can finish as high as third in district with a win and an A&M Consolidated loss to Glenn.

So who will close out the regular season with a win: the Cedar Park Timberwolves or the Georgetown Eagles? Vote below!

