FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Westwood vs Stony Point

Playoff hopes are on the line Friday at Dragon Stadium when the Westwood Warriors take on the Stony Point Tigers.

The Tigers and Warriors, both 2-2 in District 25-6A play, are part of a four-way tie for third place, with all teams vying for the final two playoff spots in the district. The winner takes a huge step towards a post-season berth, with the loser's playoff hopes being dealt an enormous blow.

Westwood comes into this match-up on the heels of a 17-14 nail-biting win over McNeil, while Stony Point comes in with two straight district wins, including last week's 7-0 upset win over Vista Ridge.

Both teams look to get to back into the playoffs for the first time in a few seasons. Stony Point last made the post-season in 2019, while Westwood last qualified in 2017.

So who do you think will win and get one step closer to the playoffs: the Westwood Warriors or the Stony Point Tigers? Vote below in our poll!

