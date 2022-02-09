Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman launches EIGHT beer in Austin

Former NFL quarterback Troy Aikman got behind the bar to help launch his new beer that's headquartered in Austin. The Dallas Cowboys legend was in town to promote his new light lager beer brand EIGHT.

The beer, Aikman says, is a perfect fit for Austin's active lifestyle. Aikman has said previously, that "EIGHT is for the drinker who consistently puts in the hard work. These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put in our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually non-existent."

EIGHT's Elite Light Lager features organic grains, antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap fillers, and no sugars. It has just 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbohydrates.

In between pouring beers, Aikman shared his thoughts on if Mike McCarthy should lead the Cowboys. "Yeah! I mean - I think so. I've always been a great fan of Mike's. He had a great regular season and we just know how the Cowboys are judged - and when you don't get it done in the postseason, there's a lot of disappointment, a lot of heartbreak."

Aikman also said he felt the Cowboys were the most talented team this season. "You're not always gonna play your best - and like I was saying - you just hope you play your best when the games matter most and unfortunately for them, that just hasn't happened."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

