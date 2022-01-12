Former Longhorn Phil Dawson new Hyde Park head football coach

Hyde Park has announced former University of Texas Longhorn football player Phil Dawson as its new head football coach. Dawson was an All-American kicker at Texas and enjoyed a 20-year NFL career. After a successful coaching stint in Tennessee, Dawson says he's ready to turn the Panthers program around.

"I love a challenge, the football world would sit here and say you didn't win a game last year, won two games in the last three years, why are you going there, that's the exact place I want to go," Dawson says.

"I want to build this thing, I want to use faith as the centerpiece of what I do. Hyde Park has a history of winning, it's not that you can't win here, so I'm ready to put a team together, these boys will have the best coaches they've ever had in there life. We're going to push them like they've never been pushed before and I feel like I've got a community of people that are ready to go arm in arm and join in that effort and we're going to produce great young men," Dawson adds.

