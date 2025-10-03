FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Anderson vs Lehman

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Anderson Trojans and the Lehman Lobos



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every Thursday, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Anderson Trojans and the Lehman Lobos.

This week's game features one of the biggest surprise stories in the Austin area, as the undefeated Anderson Trojans play host to the Lehman Lobos in a district match-up.

What a first month of the season it's been for Anderson, starting with a blowout win over rival McCallum, which was expected. They raised a few eyebrows with a district-opening win over perennial power College Station, then perhaps a program-changing win last week: a five-overtime victory on the road against another powerhouse, A&M Consolidated.

That win has the Trojans in sole possession of first place in District 12, Class 5A Division I and with an inside track to a district title. With LBJ transfer running back Caleb Crenshaw leading the way, Anderson could be on a collision course with Weiss in a week 11 game for the district title, if they keep taking care of business.

We could see them continue that against what should be an overmatched 1-4 Lehman Lobos team.

