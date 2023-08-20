Texas high school football: Central Texas preseason rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is back in central Texas!
Here are your FOX 7 Friday football preseason rankings.
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (2022: 14-2, 6A DII State Finalist)
- Westlake (2022: 14-1, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)
- Lake Travis (2022: 7-5, 6A DII Region Semi-Finalist)
- Dripping Springs (2022: 12-2, 6A DII Region Finalist)
- Round Rock (2022: 9-2, lost in first round of DI playoffs)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COVERAGE
- Hutto quarterback Will Hammond looks ahead to senior season
- LBJ High School football kicks off practice with first-year head coach
- LBJ High School football team adapts practices to extreme heat
CLASS 5A
- Georgetown (2022: 10-3, 5A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
- Liberty Hill (2022: 13-2, 5A DII State Semi-Finalist)
- LBJ (2022: 9-3, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)
- Lockhart (2022: 8-4, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)
- Crockett (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 5A DII playoffs)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (2022: 15-1, 4A DII State Finalist)
- Lago Vista (2022: 10-4, 4A DII Region Finalist)
- Smithville (2022: 5-7, lost in second round of 4A DII playoffs)
- La Grange (2022: 5-6, lost in first round of $A DII playoffs)
- Lampasas (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 4A DI playoffs)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (2022: 13-1, 3A Region Finalist)
- Lexington (2022: 10-1, lost in first round of 3A DII playoffs)
- Blanco (2022: 8-5, 3A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
- Rockdale (2022: 3-7, did not make 3A DI playoffs)
- Luling (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 3A DI playoffs)
CLASS 2A / 1A / OTHERS
- Mason (2022: 9-3, lost in second round of 2A DI playoffs)
- Flatonia (2022: 11-2, 2A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
- Thorndale (2022: 9-3, lost insecond round of 2A DI playoffs)
- Granger (2022: 11-3, lost in second round of 2A DII playoffs)
- Johnson City (2022: 7-4, lost in first round of 2A DI playoffs)