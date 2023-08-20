Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas preseason rankings

By Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football season is back in central Texas!

Here are your FOX 7 Friday football preseason rankings.

CLASS 6A

  1. Vandegrift (2022: 14-2, 6A DII State Finalist)
  2. Westlake (2022: 14-1, 6A DI State Semi-Finalist)
  3. Lake Travis (2022: 7-5, 6A DII Region Semi-Finalist)
  4. Dripping Springs (2022: 12-2, 6A DII Region Finalist)
  5. Round Rock (2022: 9-2, lost in first round of DI playoffs)

CLASS 5A

  1. Georgetown (2022: 10-3, 5A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
  2. Liberty Hill (2022: 13-2, 5A DII State Semi-Finalist)
  3. LBJ (2022: 9-3, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)
  4. Lockhart (2022: 8-4, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)
  5. Crockett (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 5A DII playoffs)

CLASS 4A

  1. Wimberley (2022: 15-1, 4A DII State Finalist)
  2. Lago Vista (2022: 10-4, 4A DII Region Finalist)
  3. Smithville (2022: 5-7, lost in second round of 4A DII playoffs)
  4. La Grange (2022: 5-6, lost in first round of $A DII playoffs)
  5. Lampasas (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 4A DI playoffs)

CLASS 3A

  1. Llano (2022: 13-1, 3A Region Finalist)
  2. Lexington (2022: 10-1, lost in first round of 3A DII playoffs)
  3. Blanco (2022: 8-5, 3A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
  4. Rockdale (2022: 3-7, did not make 3A DI playoffs)
  5. Luling (2022: 6-5, lost in first round of 3A DI playoffs)

CLASS 2A / 1A / OTHERS

  1. Mason (2022: 9-3, lost in second round of 2A DI playoffs)
  2. Flatonia (2022: 11-2, 2A DI Region Semi-Finalist)
  3. Thorndale (2022: 9-3, lost insecond round of 2A DI playoffs)
  4. Granger (2022: 11-3, lost in second round of 2A DII playoffs)
  5. Johnson City (2022: 7-4, lost in first round of 2A DI playoffs)