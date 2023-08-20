Texas high school football: Central Texas preseason rankings

High school football season is back in central Texas!

Here are your FOX 7 Friday football preseason rankings.

Round Rock (2022: 9-2, lost in first round of DI playoffs)

Georgetown (2022: 10-3, 5A DI Region Semi-Finalist)

Liberty Hill (2022: 13-2, 5A DII State Semi-Finalist)

LBJ (2022: 9-3, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)

Lockhart (2022: 8-4, lost in second round of 5A DII playoffs)