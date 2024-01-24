Texas State transfer quarterback withdraws in wake of sexual assault settlement

Texas State University transfer and prized quarterback Jayden De Laura has withdrawn from the university, and is no longer part of the football program, according to Texas Athletics. This comes in the wake of a civil sexual assault case settlement involving De Laura.

Texas State confirmed the news with a one-sentence press release. The statement did not mention De Laura's sexual assault case, which was settled a day before Texas State originally announced his transfer.

The lawsuit, filed in Hawaii, accuses De Laura and another defendant of sexually assaulting a girl after a high school football game. De Laura and the other plaintiff were juveniles at the time of the assault. Both pled guilty and neither received jail time for the incident.

De Laura started 16 games for Arizona the past two seasons, and, despite injury, passed for nearly 5,000 yards and 35 touchdowns.

He earned conference Freshman of the Year honors at Washington State prior to this.

The timing of this is tough for Texas State: last year's starter, TJ Finley, transferred to Western Kentucky after news broke that De Laura was San Marcos bound.

Backup QB Malik Hornsby entered the transfer portal before that.