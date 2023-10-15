The Texas Rangers traded for Max Scherzer at the trade deadline to have a battle-tested pitcher on the mound in the playoffs.

Scherzer will finally get his chance against the Houston Astros.

On Sunday morning, the Rangers announced that they added Scherzer onto the roster for the ALCS.

The veteran pitcher has been battling a muscle strain in his shoulder and has not pitched in a game since Sept. 12.

On Friday, Scherzer declared that he felt "good to go," but hadn't official got the okay from the team.

The three-time Cy Young award winner was aware that there could be some rust and that things could feel differently when he takes the mound in the playoffs.

"I'm not stupid here, this is a postseason start, this is going to be amped up even more. So that's where you know what you can do and be in communication with the coaches," Scherzer said Friday.

The Rangers also added SP Jon Gray to the ALCS roster.

Gray has been out since late September with a strained right forearm.

Gray went 9-8 with a 4.12 ERA in the regular season.

The Rangers have made their run to the ALCS on the backs of starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney.

Scherzer will give them another proven option in a longer Best of 7 series.

Montgomery will take the mound on Sunday against the Astros, who will give the ball to their trade deadline acquisition, Justin Verlander.

Eovaldi is expected to start Game 2.

The Rangers have not announced which game Scherzer will start.

Game 1 in Houston starts at 7:15 p.m. on FOX 4.