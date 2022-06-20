NFL and former Texas football player Colt McCoy makes surprise visit to Dell Children's

NFL and former Texas Longhorns quarterback Colt McCoy made a surprise visit to Dell Children's Medical Center for Father's Day.

McCoy, who is currently with the Arizona Cardinals, surprised the dads of patients with gift cards in partnership with Academy Sports and Outdoors on June 17.

Each of the fathers has kids undergoing treatment at the hospital and the gift cards were a chance let them treat themselves to something nice.

"A lot of these kids weren't even born when I was playing at UT, but just living in the community, being partners with Dell Children's, and spending some time with the kids and their families, I hope I can bring a smile to their face, they certainly bring a smile to my face," McCoy said.

In total, Academy and McCoy donated $3,000 worth of gift cards.

Academy is also donating $1,500 worth of sports equipment for the kids at Dell Children's Medical Center.