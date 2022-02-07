Pflugerville High School senior receives community hero award

A Pflugerville High School running back received the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Chicken Express Community Hero award for the month of January.

Elijah Oakmon, a senior in high school, told DCTF he has been heavily involved in volunteering and giving back to his community since middle school.

From APD's summer program and Blue Santa to working youth summer camps, helping fundraise for hurricane relief and feeding the homeless, Oakmon continues to help his community.

Oakmon accepted the award via Zoom with PHS football coach Charles Taylor also on the call to rave about his star senior.

Oakman will officially sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, Feb. 9 to attend Texas A&M Commerce.

If you know a student-athlete who gives back to their community in a special way, you can nominate them for the Chicken Express Community Heroes on DCTF’s website at www.TexasFootball.com and clicking on Awards. Male and female student-athletes are eligible for the award. Voting for the Chicken Express Community Hero of the Year will begin after the school year.

