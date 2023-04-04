San Antonio Spurs to play first-ever regular season NBA games in Austin

The San Antonio Spurs are playing the first-ever NBA regular season games in Austin.

Moody Center will be hosting the games on April 6 and April 8. The Portland Trailblazers will be the opponents on April 6 and the Spurs will play the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 8.

Spurs standout Keldon Johnson stopped by the arena in March to get a feel for the arena and Johnson, who played G-League with the Austin Spurs, says he is excited to get back to Austin.

The team is hosting a week of activities in conjunction with the games including having its headquarters at Native Hostel. "Casa de Spurs" is taking place all week until April 8 and will feature photo ops, games, and exclusive giveaways.

Spurs Fan Fest will also take place on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m. at Republic Square. It's free and open to the public and will feature headlining musical act Shakey Graves, a native of Austin who has established himself as a leading folk-rock and blues singer.

The evening will include performances from other local artists and DJs, local Austin food and beverage vendors, merch giveaways, and San Antonio Spurs player appearances.

Single game tickets for the San Antonio Spurs I-35 Series are available for purchase at Spurs.com and on Ticketmaster. Group packages for 10 or more are available by visiting Spurs.com/Groups or calling (210) 444-5959