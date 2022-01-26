St. Edward's men's basketball team hosts St. Mary's

The St. Edward's University men's basketball team hosted St. Mary's last night. Coach Andre Cook and his Hilltoppers took on their rivals in a close game.

St. Edward's guard Uche Dibiamaka kicked off the game with a big jam, the first points of his team high 22 for the night. Mason Hix also put up 16 for the Hilltoppers but it wasn't enough as St. Edward's lost 93-85.

The Hilltoppers are now 9-9 for the season.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter