Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2024-25 season.
Week 2 highlights:
Bowie starts fast, knocks off Vista Ridge 37-28 to start 2-0
Week 2 scores:
Thursday, Sept. 5
Akins 42
Cedar Creek 29
Bowie 37
Vista Ridge 28
McNeil 28
Lake Belton 41
Leander 42
Hendrickson 21
Pflugerville 47
Hays 7
Westwood 34
Austin High 35
Manor New Tech 0
Killeen Chaparral 54
Manor 14
Harker Heights 38