Texas high school football 2024: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 6, 2024 1:46pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2024-25 season.

Week 2 highlights:

Bowie starts fast, knocks off Vista Ridge 37-28 to start 2-0

2024 Week 2: Bowie vs Vista Ridge

Both Bowie and Vista Ridge were impressive on the road last week with double digits. The teams now face off in week 2!

Week 2 scores:

Thursday, Sept. 5

Akins 42
Cedar Creek 29

Bowie 37
Vista Ridge 28

McNeil 28
Lake Belton 41

Leander 42
Hendrickson 21

Pflugerville 47
Hays 7

Westwood 34
Austin High 35

Manor New Tech 0
Killeen Chaparral 54

Manor 14
Harker Heights 38