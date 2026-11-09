Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 11 rankings

The Brief Eleventh week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books Check out our post-week 11 rankings This is the final week of rankings as we go into the postseason



The last week of the 2026 Texas high school football regular season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eleventh week, which featured match-ups like Anderson vs Lehman, Georgetown vs Killeen, and Round Rock vs Cedar Ridge.

View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.

POST-WEEK 11 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Westlake (9-1, defeated Stony Point 68-33) Dripping Springs (8-1, defeated Del Valle 74-6) Cedar Park (10-0, Idle) Cedar Ridge (9-1, defeated Round Rock 35-32) Lake Travis (5-3-1, defeated Westwood 58-0)

Class 5A

Weiss (8-2, defeated Connally 42-0) Georgetown (6-4, defeated Killeen 28-14) Anderson (8-2, defeated Lehman 56-10) Liberty Hill (6-4, defeated SA Vet's Memorial 63-13) Legacy Ranch (5-5, lost to Boerne 32-27)

Class 4A

Wimberley (8-0, defeated Eastside 65-0) Lago Vista (8-2, defeated Achieve 72-0) Jarrell (9-1, defeated Burnet 69-21) Fredericksburg (7-3, lost to Kerrville Tivy 38-21) Giddings (6-4, defeated New Tech 35-7)

Class 3A

Thrall (9-1, defeated Lexington 38-32) Blanco (7-3, defeated Comfort 78-29) Llano (6-4, defeated Early 38-35) Lexington (7-3, lost to Thrall 38-32) Rockdale (2-8, defeated Caldwell 42-14)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Mason (10-0, defeated Coleman 56-6) Thorndale (10-0, defeated Bruceville-Eddy 47-0) Harper (9-1, defeated Sabinal 34-10) Bartlett (7-3, defeated Holland 28-20) Granger (5-5, defeated Marlin 47-26)