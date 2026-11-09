Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 11 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - The last week of the 2026 Texas high school football regular season is in the books.
Check out our rankings for the eleventh week, which featured match-ups like Anderson vs Lehman, Georgetown vs Killeen, and Round Rock vs Cedar Ridge.
View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.
POST-WEEK 11 RANKINGS
Class 6A
- Westlake (9-1, defeated Stony Point 68-33)
- Dripping Springs (8-1, defeated Del Valle 74-6)
- Cedar Park (10-0, Idle)
- Cedar Ridge (9-1, defeated Round Rock 35-32)
- Lake Travis (5-3-1, defeated Westwood 58-0)
Class 5A
- Weiss (8-2, defeated Connally 42-0)
- Georgetown (6-4, defeated Killeen 28-14)
- Anderson (8-2, defeated Lehman 56-10)
- Liberty Hill (6-4, defeated SA Vet's Memorial 63-13)
- Legacy Ranch (5-5, lost to Boerne 32-27)
Class 4A
- Wimberley (8-0, defeated Eastside 65-0)
- Lago Vista (8-2, defeated Achieve 72-0)
- Jarrell (9-1, defeated Burnet 69-21)
- Fredericksburg (7-3, lost to Kerrville Tivy 38-21)
- Giddings (6-4, defeated New Tech 35-7)
Class 3A
- Thrall (9-1, defeated Lexington 38-32)
- Blanco (7-3, defeated Comfort 78-29)
- Llano (6-4, defeated Early 38-35)
- Lexington (7-3, lost to Thrall 38-32)
- Rockdale (2-8, defeated Caldwell 42-14)
Class 2A/1A/Others
- Mason (10-0, defeated Coleman 56-6)
- Thorndale (10-0, defeated Bruceville-Eddy 47-0)
- Harper (9-1, defeated Sabinal 34-10)
- Bartlett (7-3, defeated Holland 28-20)
- Granger (5-5, defeated Marlin 47-26)
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team