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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas Week 11 rankings

By  and 
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published November 9, 2026 3:06 PM CST
Published November 9, 2026 3:06 PM CST

The Brief

    • Eleventh week of Central Texas high school football for 2026 is in the books
    • Check out our post-week 11 rankings
    • This is the final week of rankings as we go into the postseason

AUSTIN, Texas - The last week of the 2026 Texas high school football regular season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eleventh week, which featured match-ups like Anderson vs Lehman, Georgetown vs Killeen, and Round Rock vs Cedar Ridge.

View the highlights and scores for Week 11 here.

POST-WEEK 11 RANKINGS

Class 6A

  1. Westlake (9-1, defeated Stony Point 68-33)
  2. Dripping Springs (8-1, defeated Del Valle 74-6)
  3. Cedar Park (10-0, Idle)
  4. Cedar Ridge (9-1, defeated Round Rock 35-32)
  5. Lake Travis (5-3-1, defeated Westwood 58-0)

Class 5A

  1. Weiss (8-2, defeated Connally 42-0)
  2. Georgetown (6-4, defeated Killeen 28-14)
  3. Anderson (8-2, defeated Lehman 56-10)
  4. Liberty Hill (6-4, defeated SA Vet's Memorial 63-13)
  5. Legacy Ranch (5-5, lost to Boerne 32-27)

Class 4A

  1. Wimberley (8-0, defeated Eastside 65-0)
  2. Lago Vista (8-2, defeated Achieve 72-0)
  3. Jarrell (9-1, defeated Burnet 69-21)
  4. Fredericksburg (7-3, lost to Kerrville Tivy 38-21)
  5. Giddings (6-4, defeated New Tech 35-7)

Class 3A

  1. Thrall (9-1, defeated Lexington 38-32)
  2. Blanco (7-3, defeated Comfort 78-29)
  3. Llano (6-4, defeated Early 38-35)
  4. Lexington (7-3, lost to Thrall 38-32)
  5. Rockdale (2-8, defeated Caldwell 42-14)

Class 2A/1A/Others

  1. Mason (10-0, defeated Coleman 56-6)
  2. Thorndale (10-0, defeated Bruceville-Eddy 47-0)
  3. Harper (9-1, defeated Sabinal 34-10)
  4. Bartlett (7-3, defeated Holland 28-20)
  5. Granger (5-5, defeated Marlin 47-26)

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Sports team

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