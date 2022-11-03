Multiple high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather

Multiple high school football games in Central Texas were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the threat for severe storms Friday.

"I think the potential is there for it to be just as bad as those tornadoes we received at the end of March," Michael Shoe, director for emergency management in Williamson County, said.

Teams are preparing for the storm.

"Right now, planning on damaging straight line winds. Waiting to confirm about any heavy rainfall or large hail. Of course, there's always the threat of a tornado," he said. "The timing right now, I'm thinking around 7 p.m. tomorrow. It will be in the east side of the county, and I think it's going to impact the entire eastern portion of the county around 8 p.m., hitting the Taylor-Hutto area, moving through and moving to the west and around 9 p.m."

Hutto High School is one of the schools moving their game from Friday to Thursday, but Hippo fans say there won't be any less spirit. They played Pflugerville Weiss, and it was also Senior Night.

Besides Hutto, Westlake, Lehman, Cedar Creek, Gonzales, Cuero, Jarrell, and Lexington also had their games moved from Friday to Thursday.

"In 24 years of coaching for me at the college and high school level, this is probably the sixth or seventh one that I've personally had to be involved in switching," Brad LaPlante, district athletic director for Hutto ISD, said. "I think people are going to show up tonight for our kids."

Multiple parents of seniors say they're looking forward to celebrating their accomplishments despite the schedule change.

"I already had plans for Thursday, so we had to scramble and make other plans, but that's okay, we're glad to be here," Laura McLaughlin-Smith said.

"My freshman had football, and they moved that to the day before, so we just worked it out to go to that game and be here tonight," Kathleen Hill said.

"The Hippos always bring it," McLaughlin-Smith said.

"Hippo spirit, we're here," Hill said.

"Travis County is actively monitoring weather reports and forecasts. We encourage the public to pay attention to any alerts and instructions given by the National Weather Service and other emergency response agencies. Also, the public is encouraged to sign up for Warn Central Texas Alerts at WarnCentralTexas.org," said Travis County officials.