Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 2 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

CENTRAL TEXAS - High school football playoffs are underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday, Nov. 16

Mason was eliminated from playoffs in the first loss of the season, 37-12, to Ganado

HSFB playoffs week 2: Mason vs Ganado

SCORES

Thursday, Nov. 16

Mason 12
Ganado 37
@Rattler Stadium, San Marcos

Granger 27
Brackett 0
@Southwest Legacy, San Antonio