Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 2 highlights, scores
CENTRAL TEXAS - High school football playoffs are underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
View Week 1 playoff scores, highlights here.
HIGHLIGHTS
Thursday, Nov. 16
Mason was eliminated from playoffs in the first loss of the season, 37-12, to Ganado
SCORES
Thursday, Nov. 16
Mason 12
Ganado 37
@Rattler Stadium, San Marcos
Granger 27
Brackett 0
@Southwest Legacy, San Antonio