Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 1 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - High school football playoffs are underway!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

Week 1 HSFB playoff highlights

It was a big second half that propelled Mason to its 28-7 win in the first round over Thrall 

HSFB Playoffs: Mason vs Thrall

Texas high school football playoffs have begun! Mason takes the win 28-7 against Thrall Thursday night

Burnet blew out Somerset 42-17 for their first post-season win since 2014!

HSFB Playoffs: Burnet vs Somerset

The Burnet Bulldogs took on Somerset in round one of Texas high school football playoffs!

Week 1 HSFB playoff scores 

Thursday, Nov. 9

Travis                      6
Belton                    61

Fredericksburg      14
SA Davenport        62

Taylor                    28
Boerne                  42 
@Dripping Springs


La Grange               7
Madisonville          55

Pearsall                  0
Wimberley             68
@SA Alamo Heights


Lytle                       0
Blanco                  47 
@Comalander Stadium, San Antonio
 

Thrall                       7
Mason                   28
@Marble Falls


Granger                21
Burton                    7

Burnet                  42
Somerset             17
@San Marcos