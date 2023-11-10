Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 1 highlights, scores
TEXAS - High school football playoffs are underway!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
Week 1 HSFB playoff highlights
It was a big second half that propelled Mason to its 28-7 win in the first round over Thrall
Burnet blew out Somerset 42-17 for their first post-season win since 2014!
Week 1 HSFB playoff scores
Thursday, Nov. 9
Travis 6
Belton 61
Fredericksburg 14
SA Davenport 62
Taylor 28
Boerne 42
@Dripping Springs
La Grange 7
Madisonville 55
Pearsall 0
Wimberley 68
@SA Alamo Heights
Lytle 0
Blanco 47
@Comalander Stadium, San Antonio
Thrall 7
Mason 28
@Marble Falls
Granger 21
Burton 7
Burnet 42
Somerset 17
@San Marcos