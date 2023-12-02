Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 4 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football playoffs are getting closer to the end with only a few Central Texas teams still in the running.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

View Week 1 playoff scores, highlights here.

View Week 2 playoff scores, highlights here.

View Week 3 playoff scores, highlights here.

HIGHLIGHTS

Liberty Hill heads back to state semis with 28-14 win over SA Pieper

TXHS playoffs: Liberty Hill vs Pieper

The Liberty Hill Panthers win it 28-14 against Pieper and head back to the state semis for the fourth straight year

SCORES

Thursday, Nov. 30

Veritas 22
Emery Weiner 52

Friday, Dec. 1

Liberty Hill 28
SA Pieper 14

Sinton 13
Wimberley 38

Edna 55
Blanco 13

Argyle Liberty Christian 52
Regents 10

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lake Travis 14
Westlake 21

Dripping Springs 21
Cibolo Steele 28