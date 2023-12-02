Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 4 highlights, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football playoffs are getting closer to the end with only a few Central Texas teams still in the running.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.
HIGHLIGHTS
Liberty Hill heads back to state semis with 28-14 win over SA Pieper
SCORES
Thursday, Nov. 30
Veritas 22
Emery Weiner 52
Friday, Dec. 1
Liberty Hill 28
SA Pieper 14
Sinton 13
Wimberley 38
Edna 55
Blanco 13
Argyle Liberty Christian 52
Regents 10
Saturday, Dec. 2
Lake Travis 14
Westlake 21
Dripping Springs 21
Cibolo Steele 28