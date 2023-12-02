Texas high school football playoffs: Central Texas week 4 highlights, scores

High school football playoffs are getting closer to the end with only a few Central Texas teams still in the running.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of playoffs in the 2023-24 season.

View Week 1 playoff scores, highlights here.

View Week 2 playoff scores, highlights here.

View Week 3 playoff scores, highlights here.

Liberty Hill heads back to state semis with 28-14 win over SA Pieper

Thursday, Nov. 30

Veritas 22

Emery Weiner 52

Friday, Dec. 1

Liberty Hill 28

SA Pieper 14

Sinton 13

Wimberley 38

Edna 55

Blanco 13

Argyle Liberty Christian 52

Regents 10

Saturday, Dec. 2

Lake Travis 14

Westlake 21

Dripping Springs 21

Cibolo Steele 28