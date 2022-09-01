Texas Longhorns women's volleyball team takes on Minnesota

Austin FC wasn't the only big game in town as Jerritt Elliott's #1 ranked University of Texas volleyball team hosted #4 ranked Minnesota in a packed Gregory Gym on the UT campus.

It was a Final Four-worthy showdown between two of the top college teams in the nation. The matchup drew a huge crowd including the Longhorns men's basketball team.

The crowd got a chance to see four-time All-American Logan Eggleston and company continue to shine.

Texas rolled to a 3-1 win and next take on #12 Stanford.

UT opened the season taking two on the road against #7 Ohio State.