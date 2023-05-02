Texas Stars one win away from second round sweep in Calder Cup Playoffs

The Texas Stars are just a win away from a second round sweep in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

For the first time in five years, the Texas Stars have a chance to make it to the third round of the American Hockey League Calder Cup playoffs.

"You never want to be, this time of year, watching the league around you. It's awesome to be playing, and we have a great chance at doing something special," said Riley Barber, Texas Stars forward.

"To be playing in May, and hopefully June, is really why you play the game," said Neil Graham, Texas Stars head coach.

The Stars, who have a commanding 2-0 lead in their second round series against Rockford, will now have three chances at home to win one game and move on.

"I think we just want to be done on Wednesday, that's the mindset we're going in, and it's all for it on Wednesday," said Will Butcher, Texas Stars defenseman.

"You have a team coming in here, their backs are against the wall, you back a dog into the corner, and you know you're going to get their best, so it's important that we bring our best," said Graham.

Of course the ultimate goal is to win it all like they did nearly a decade ago, but what's also pretty cool for the organization about this run is that for the first time in the same year, both Texas and their parent club, the Dallas Stars, are in the second round.

"When you have success in all levels, even the East Coast League, too, our team down there, they got past and their going to the second or third round, I believe. So, it's pretty special, it doesn't happen a lot, where the teams are doing well, and they're advancing," said Butcher.

"It's fun to be a part of, it's fun to play in an organization where there's obviously a precedent on development, but there's also a precedent on winning," said Graham.

"In the playoffs you need great goaltending, you need veteran presence, and you know you need guys that can score goals and also young guys that can produce. So, I think we have all of that working for us," said Barber.

The Stars go for the sweep Wednesday, May 3 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. Games 4 and 5, if necessary, would be Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6.