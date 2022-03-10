Texas State Bobcats baseball team beats top-ranked Texas Longhorns

After a thriller in San Marcos in which the University of Texas came out on top, it was quite the encore between UT and Texas State at UFCU Disch–Falk Field. More than 3,200 fans watched the first game at Bobcat Ballpark, and it was another big crowd, about 7,500, on hand to watch the rematch.

Eric Kennedy got things started with a two-run homer in the 1st and Texas would lead 3-0 after two innings. Texas State bounced back in the 3rd as John Wuthrich hit a three-run homer, his second home run in as many days, and the Bobcats scored five.

In the 9th, the Longhorns were down 6-4 with two on and two outs and Texas State's Tristan Stivors strikes out Ivan Melendez to help the Bobcats hold on for the win. It's Texas State's third-ever win over a national #1.

