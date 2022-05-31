Texas State Bobcats make NCAA baseball tournament

Steven Trout's Texas State Bobcats have made its first NCAA baseball tournament in 11 years and will head to Stanford's regional in Palo Alto, California.

"I think what people will see is how hard we play and how tough we are. How we just never give innings away, we never give at-bats away. We're going to compete for all nine innings and hopefully make some people fall in love with the Bobcats," says Trout.

The Bobcats open with UC Santa Barbara.

"Feels awesome. I knew we had the guys to do it. We're putting the pieces together. It's one of our goals, so good to get it going," says junior pitcher Zeke Wood.

Texas State's 45 wins are second only to top overall seed Tennessee.

"Every single person is going to go out there and give it everything they've got. Just the overall effort this team puts into every single game is the difference that we've had all year," says senior infielder and Sun Belt Player of the Year Dalton Shuffield.

