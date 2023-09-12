Bobcats take on Jackson State for home opener

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SAN ANTONIO, TX - SEPTEMBER 09: Ashtyn Hawkins #1 of the Texas State Bobcats looks to make a move on Rashad Wisdom #0 of the UTSA Roadrunners at the Alamodome on September 9 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

After upsetting Baylor on the road 42-31 in their season opener, which was Texas State's first-ever win over a power 5, the Bobcats followed that performance up with a loss to UTSA.

Even though the Roadrunners came in as 12.5 point favorites, UTSA did end up winning it by seven at the Alamodone in San Antonio.

"We have got to bounce back. Continue to fight, scratch and claw. Just want to win. Whatever, if it's 13-to-10. If it's 3-nothing. If it's 61-58. Whatever it is. Just come out here with a win," said GJ Kinne/Texas St. Head Football Coach.

Now, after playing their first two games of the season on the road, the Bobcats are now gearing up for their home opener against Jackson State.

"Sometimes it's good to get punched in the mouth. And how you respond. Kind of shows some of your deficiencies. Some of the things that you need to focus on. Good thing is. We got the right coaches. We got the right players. We just gotta go out there and do it," Kinne said.

The Bobcats face off against Jackson State for their home opener Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.