U.S. Women's National Team holding January training camp in Austin

The U.S. Women's National Team has announced it will be holding its annual January training camp in Austin. The team made the announcement as well as revealed its 26-player camp roster that will be training from January 19-28.

There will be no official matches associated with the camp and it will not be open to the public, but officials note that the USWNT has a special connection to Austin as the team played the first-ever match at Q2 Stadium, home to Major League Soccer's Austin FC, on June 12, 2021. The USWNT beat Nigeria 2-0 in front of a sold-out crowd.

"Austin FC and Austin as a city showed that they can be great host for the US Women's National Team. They were very nice offering a super nice training ground, the facility and all the amenities that come with that. The weather is also nice, so overall it was not hard for us to decide to go to Austin," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

The BioSteel training camp marks the first action of 2022 for the USWNT, but it will not include any international matches. The USA’s first matches of the year will take place at the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, Presented by Visa, against the Czech Republic (Feb. 17) and New Zealand (Feb. 20) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., and Iceland (Feb. 23) at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The camp roster is as follows:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (9): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)

