Westlake boy's high school basketball team takes on San Antonio Clark

4th ranked Westlake took on San Antonio Clark in third-round action of the state basketball playoffs.

Westlake's Jaden Greathouse, who was MVP of the state title game in football, is hoping to help the basketball team win a title. He helped Westlake stay with SA Clark at the start as the two teams ended the first half with the score tied.

Then in the second half, Westlake began to pull away thanks to big plays from Preston Clark and Donovan Santoro-Simmons. The two scored as part of a 9-0 Westlake run and the Chaps won 47-38.

Westlake advances to the regional semis for the third straight year.

