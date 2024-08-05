Wimberley football team starts season with high expectations

Monday was the first day of practice for local high school football teams that didn't go through spring drills.

One of those squads that took to the field was Wimberley High School. Head coach Doug Warren and his bunch were out on the field at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

The Texans are coming off a 14-win season and a 4A state semifinal appearance.

Senior quarterback Cody Stoever is among the players returning to a stacked Wimberley squad.

Stoever threw for 2,992 yards and ran for 1,585 more in his junior year. He accounted for 73 total touchdowns, with 41 through the air and 32 on the ground.

With impressive numbers like that, it's no surprise that Stoever earned Class 4A All-State honors from Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.

"Whether I'm the preseason player of the year or nobody knows my name, I'm still doing my job of trying to lead this team," Stoever said. "Make everyone better around me and just make the plays that are going to help us win games. That's what I'll tell everyone. That's my job as a quarterback. I'm out there to win games."

Stoever has the support of his teammates and his coach.

"I have played with Cody since 6th grade and he's always been a leader. We all always looked up to him. Having him around us. It drives all of us. He pushes me. We all try to push him, and it helps the team out a lot," said senior linebacker Reid Leinneweber.

"The leadership that he instills. That he shows our team. That's the best intangible. His toughness and leadership is what exudes and what bleeds over into his teammates," said Doug Warren.

Expectations are high for Stoever and the fifth-ranked Texans.

Wimberley will kick off the season at home in a little over three weeks.

They will play Canyon Lake High School from New Braunfels on August 30.