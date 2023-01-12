Texas State women's basketball coach Zenarae Antoine becomes program's all-time winningest coach

Texas State women's basketball coach Zenarae Antoine has become the program's all-time winningest coach.

This is Antoine's 12th year as the women's basketball head coach.

Antoine started the day tied with Suzanne Fox at 174 Bobcat victories, but with a 64-48 win over Georgia State Thursday, that record was broken.

"I'll be honest because it's a little strange because I feel like I'm in the heat of it right now, like the beginning and so you don't want to start reflecting, but I can tell you this, I absolutely love being at Texas State, I want to be here, this is where I want to be, this is where I want to win, this is where I want to raise my Family. I'm glad I'm breaking it with this crew and my intention is making it, getting those notches tougher for whoever that next person that comes in, so they have something to look forward to, to breaking," said Antonine.

Texas State (11-5, 3-2) hosts the Red Wolves of Arkansas State at Strahan Arena at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.