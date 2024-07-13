Sightings of potentially toxic algae ramp up in Lady Bird Lake

At Lady Bird Lake, there has been a rapid surge in sightings of potentially dangerous algae, a major change from just a couple of weeks ago.

The potentially toxic algae mats have been found at Red Bud Isle and Auditorium Shores.

"That looks pretty nasty. I love Lady Bird Lake. I come down here all the time, but to look at that, it is pretty nasty," said Austin resident Steve Babyak.

Lake goers spent Saturday afternoon on Lady Bird Lake near Auditorium Shores, a day after the Watershed Protection Department announced a surge in sightings of potentially toxic algae.

"I would think twice about falling off your paddle board or falling off of your kayak. I don't know if I would want to be in there, I certainly wouldn't want to get a mouthful," said Babyak.

READ MORE

This is a rapid change from two weeks ago where there was no algae present in the lake near Auditorium Shores and Red Bud Isle. According to Watershed Protection officials, the harmful algae bloom occurs when cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae, produces toxins.

"I remember it being clean all of the year and then all of the sudden in the last couple weeks it has just really gotten toxic and just it looks horrible. I hope they are on it, I’m sure they are on it," said Babyak.

"We looked at possible management options, what can be driving this, is there anything we can do at a local scale to reduce the occurrence of toxigenic cyanobacteria and so what we came up with was doing the five-year lanthanum-modified bentonite treatments at two sites on Lady Bird Lake," said Dr. Brent Bellinger, conservation program supervisor with Austin Watershed Protection.

Watershed Protection is reminding residents and visitors to avoid contact with the algae, do not drink water from the lake, rinse off after contact, and don't allow your pets to lick their fur if they go in the water.

"I have got three dogs and I used to bring them down here, but I don’t want them anywhere near the water now, so I kind of keep them away," said Babyak.

MORE AUSTIN NEWS

Officials say it's best if you keep pets out of the lake and to treat all algae as if it may be toxic.

"This means a lot to Austin, the people, the tourism so you'd think they would be all over it to clean it up," said Babyak.

The City of Austin monitors algae in Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake and Walter E. Long Lake. Lady Bird Lake has seen harmful algae blooms every year since 2019 when several dogs died after swimming in the lake, says the city.

The city says that the second application of lanthanum-modified clay at specific sites on Lady Bird Lake is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2024.

If you, a family member or pet have sudden, unexplained symptoms after swimming, the city of Austin advises contacting your medical provider, veterinarian or the Texas Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222. You can also report suspected human or animal illness associated with toxic algae by calling 3-1-1 or completing this online form.