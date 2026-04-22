Austin weather: Will we see more rain today?

The Brief Five straight days of rain Marginal risk of minor flooding east of I-35 Morning showers are expected to turn into storms between noon and 5 p.m.



For the 5th straight day we have received rain.

What we know:

The door is open one last time for isolated to spotty showers and storms with a warm front coming to town interacting with the lingering upper low in East Texas.

The marginal risk of minor flooding will happen east of I-35 today.

We are expecting the morning showers to turn into storms from noon to 5 p.m.

Rain totals will be lower than the last few days. Half to one inch of rain is possible over our eastern counties later today.

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What's next:

Drier and warmer times are ahead for the second half of the week and there is a good chance this will be a sign of things to come for the weekend.