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Austin weather: Will we see more rain today?

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Published  April 22, 2026 11:25am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin
Austin weather: Will we see more rain?

Austin weather: Will we see more rain?

Zack Shields talks storms and more in his full forecast.

The Brief

    • Five straight days of rain
    • Marginal risk of minor flooding east of I-35
    • Morning showers are expected to turn into storms between noon and 5 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas - For the 5th straight day we have received rain.

What we know:

The door is open one last time for isolated to spotty showers and storms with a warm front coming to town interacting with the lingering upper low in East Texas. 

The marginal risk of minor flooding will happen east of I-35 today. 

We are expecting the morning showers to turn into storms from noon to 5 p.m. 

Rain totals will be lower than the last few days. Half to one inch of rain is possible over our eastern counties later today. 

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What's next:

Drier and warmer times are ahead for the second half of the week and there is a good chance this will be a sign of things to come for the weekend.

The Source: Information in this report comes from Zack Shields

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