Austin weather: Severe storms, high winds possible Monday

We are keeping an eye on some showers in the early morning hours.

As we move into the late morning and early afternoon, storms become more likely, and some storms could become severe.

The further east you live, the more likely you are to see a severe storm.

The main threats remain gusty winds and hail. However, there is a very low risk of a brief spin-up tornado clipping our far eastern counties. Make sure you are staying weather-aware.

Even after the wet weather passes, gusty winds remain in the forecast.

We have a wind advisory in effect now, and another wind advisory kicks in from noon today through noon tomorrow.

Gusts could reach 40-50 miles an hour. These gusty winds could lead to power outages and increased fire danger once we dry out.

