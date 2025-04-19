Austin weather: Chance of strong to severe storms overnight

The Brief There is a chance of strong to severe storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. The main risk is high winds and large hail. Much of our area only has a marginal risk of severe weather.



The Austin area could see some strong to severe storms this Easter weekend.

Easter weekend forecast: Chance of strong to severe storms

Timeline:

Some parts of the Texas Hill Country saw rain on Saturday morning, but most in our area will wake up to a cloudy day.

There will be on-and-off showers for some early, but it will not be a total washout.

Temperatures will climb up to the low 80s by this afternoon.

Isolated storms are possible during those afternoon hours.

The main concern is the chance of strong to severe storms late Saturday night into early Easter morning.

Right now, we expect a line of storms to reach our western counties around 2 a.m. Sunday and move east across the region. The storms are expected to lose strength as they move east. You should see rain in the Austin area right around the time you wake up on Easter morning.

Much of our area is under a marginal risk of severe storms. That's one on the Storm Prediction Center's 1 to 5 scale. Areas to the north and west of Austin are rated at a two, or a slight chance of severe weather.

The main concerns are gusty winds and large hail. There is a very low tornado threat. You will want to be sure you have the FOX 7 WAPP to receive updates overnight.

After the storms move through on Sunday, things will dry out across the region.

Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by midday and eventually reach the 80s in the afternoon.