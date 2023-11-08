Austin weather: Warm Wednesday; temperatures tumble Thursday, Friday
AUSTIN, Texas - The warming trend continues today with the 4th day in a row with highs in the 80s.
With the sun breaking out and a strong southerly wind, temperatures flirting with record levels.
Get ready for temperature whiplash tomorrow with a cold front coming to town – temperatures dropping and winds increasing along with the rain chances on Thursday.
