Austin weather: Warm Wednesday; temperatures tumble Thursday, Friday

You'll need a jacket and an umbrella before this week is done. Zack Shields has more on the timing of the cold front and when we could see some rain.

AUSTIN, Texas - The warming trend continues today with the 4th day in a row with highs in the 80s. 

With the sun breaking out and a strong southerly wind, temperatures flirting with record levels.

Get ready for temperature whiplash tomorrow with a cold front coming to town – temperatures dropping and winds increasing along with the rain chances on Thursday. 

