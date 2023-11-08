Austin weather: Warm Wednesday; temperatures tumble Thursday, Friday

The warming trend continues today with the 4th day in a row with highs in the 80s.

With the sun breaking out and a strong southerly wind, temperatures flirting with record levels.

Get ready for temperature whiplash tomorrow with a cold front coming to town – temperatures dropping and winds increasing along with the rain chances on Thursday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.