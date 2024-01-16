Austin weather: Wind Chill Warning issued Tuesday

There's a WIND CHILL WARNING until 9 a.m. Tuesday, a WIND CHILL ADVISORY until 10 a.m. Wednesday and a HARD FREEZE WARNING until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The icy threat is over but it will remain frigid even with a full day of sunshine in our future today.

Most of the area will stay freezing all the way through tomorrow morning.

MORE: Texas arctic blast: School closures, delays in Central Texas due to weather

There are dangerous wind chills in the single digits this morning.

More record lows were broken this morning as well and it will happen again tomorrow morning.

Take this cold air seriously because it has reached dangerous levels this morning.

We are forecasting a brief warm up for Thursday before a dry and windy cold front arrives on Friday.

MORE: PHOTOS: Winter weather, Arctic blast hits Central Texas

Plus it looks really rainy next week.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

We have a bunch to talk about coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10am.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.