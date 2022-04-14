Texas Gov. Abbott issues disaster declarations for Bell, Williamson counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued disaster declarations for Bell County and Williamson County in response to this week's severe weather.

The storm impacted the area overnight on April 12 with large hail, heavy rain and damaging wind and tornadoes touching down in northwest Williamson County and sweeping into Bell County.

View the disaster declaration for Bell County.

View the disaster declaration for Williamson County.

Texans who experienced damage as a result of the severe weather are encouraged to report their damages to the Texas Division of Emergency Management's iSTAT survey. The voluntary survey, available in both English and Spanish, can be accessed here.

The governor's office is reminding Texans that reporting damage to TDEM is a voluntary activity, is not a substitute for reporting damage to an insurance agency, and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance. The survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the severe weather.

The tornado touched down in Williamson County just after 5:30 p.m. and lasted over a half hour, stretching at least 13 miles into Bell County, according to the National Weather Service. (FOX Weather)

FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields says the path started north of Florence and then it ended up finishing over a lake no less north of Salado. That tornado has been rated as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, according to FOX Weather.

The tornado touched down in Williamson County just after 5:30 p.m. and lasted over a half-hour, stretching at least 13 miles into Bell County, according to storm survey teams with the National Weather Service.

The storm caused extensive damage along about an 8-mile path, especially in the town of Salado. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 63 homes and churches suffered damage of varying degrees in his county. At least 23 people were hurt with 12 being taken to the hospital and at least one in critical condition.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

EF-3 tornado that injured 23 in Texas rated as second-strongest in US this year

Central Texas severe weather: Tornadoes, hail in Bell, Williamson Counties

Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas

Tornado victims still rebuilding, ADRN launches fundraising effort

Daylight reveals scope of damage left behind in wake of severe weather

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

