Slight, very low risk for severe weather in Central Texas Sunday

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight risk for severe weather for the far western Hill Country and a very low risk for Central Texas, including Austin.

FOX 7 Austin's Carlo Falco says that the storms are expected between 2 and 11 p.m. with storms specifically in the Austin area expected between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The storms in the Austin area are expected to be "significantly less intense."

Some risks of this storm system include up to golf ball-sized hail and 60 mph straight-line winds. The flash flood risk is near zero.

The tornado threat will be low, with the highest threat being in the far western Hill Country specifically Mason, Llano and northern Burnet and western Gillespie counties between 5-8 p.m. A lower tornado threat exists eastward to the I-35 corridor.

After 8 p.m. the storms is expected to switch to primarily wind and hail as they combine into a poorly-organized cluster of slowly weakening storms. The storms will likely be loud and flashy as they cross I-35 but should not be significant with only low-end severe warnings possible.

