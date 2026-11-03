2026 election: Hays County Election Day hours, locations

The Brief Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hays County voters can vote at any polling site in the county



Election Day is here!

On the ballot this fall are major national and state positions, including Texas Senate, Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, as well as local offices, school bonds and boards, and more.

Here's where you can place your vote in Hays County.

Hays County Election Day Hours

Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hays County Election Day Locations

Hays County voters can vote at any polling site in the county.

Click here or check out the PDF below for the locations.

More Hays County Voting Info

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Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.

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