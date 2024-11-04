When do polls open and close on Election Day?

The Brief Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, is the last opportunity to vote in the presidential election and several other races down the ballot. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. in Texas. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.



Here's what you need to know to cast your ballot on Election Day.

When are polls open on election day?

The polls in Texas are open from 7 a.m. on the date of the election until 7 p.m. Anyone in line at the time the polls close will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Polls in the El Paso area, which is in Mountain Time, will be open from 8 a.m. CST to 8 p.m. CST.

Central Texas poll locations

Any registered voter who did not vote early, may vote in person on Nov. 5, 2024. Anyone in the following counties is able to vote at any polling location within the county they reside.

Bastrop County | Bell County | Bexar County | Blanco County | Burnet County | Comal County | Hays County | Lee County | Milam County | Travis County | Williamson County

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website. It will list the locations where you can vote.

What races are on the ballot?

Visit your county's election page for sample ballots and additional resources.

The FOX 7 Austin Elections page also has breakdowns of some of the hot ticket items Texans are voting on during this election.

Do I need an ID to vote in Texas?

In order to vote in person during early voting or on election day, Texas voters will be asked to present an acceptable form of photo ID. Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate

Copy of or original current utility bill

Copy of or original bank statement

Copy of or original government check

Copy of or original paycheck

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document)

For more information on acceptable forms of ID and what you can do if you do not have one, click here.