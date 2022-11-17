Expand / Collapse search

Historic Buda Mill + Grain Co. offers shopping, food, and fun

Buda
BUDA, Texas - The Buda Mill + Grain Co. has been redeveloped as a spot to "shop, eat, and stay awhile." 

The historic site was once dotted with dilapidated metal barns, silos, and a cotton gin dating back to 1914, but it's found new life with stores, restaurants, a salon, and a yoga studio.

The Mercantile at Mill + Grain offers curated classics

The Mercantile, a modern goods store, offers a mix of home & kitchen goods, apparel, accessories, and more.

Good vibes and fun fashion at historic Buda Mill + Grain Co. redevelopment

Ellipsis Boutique shows us the latest trends at their store in the newly redeveloped Buda Mill + Grain Co.

Mud Bugs offers elevated Cajun dishes in the heart of Buda

Buda Mill + Grain Co. combined old and new with its redevelopment of a historic site, so it's fitting that Mud Bugs is giving Cajun classics a modern twist too. We'll take you there to see what they have to offer.

