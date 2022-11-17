Historic Buda Mill + Grain Co. offers shopping, food, and fun

The Buda Mill + Grain Co. has been redeveloped as a spot to "shop, eat, and stay awhile."

The historic site was once dotted with dilapidated metal barns, silos, and a cotton gin dating back to 1914, but it's found new life with stores, restaurants, a salon, and a yoga studio.

FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum takes us there.

A modern goods store with highly curated, always classic collection of home and kitchen items, upscale apothecary lines, apparel & accessories.

This store offers a variety of contemporary women's styles and brands of clothing and accessories.

Mud Bugs

Mud Bugs offers Cajun classics with a modern twist.