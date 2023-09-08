Texas State Bobcats gearing up for rivalry game against UTSA Roadrunners

Texas State football is coming off one of its biggest wins in program history after the Bobcats beat the Baylor Bears last weekend.

Texas State’s 42-31 win over Baylor was the program’s first against a Big 12 team and first against a Power 5 conference team. It also marked the first win for first-year head coach GJ Kinne.

The Bobcats hope to carry that momentum into its I-35 rivalry game against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Saturday's matchup will renew the rivalry between the two teams, who last played against each other in 2020 at Bobcat Stadium.

The following Saturday, Texas State is hosting the Jackson State Tigers in the Bobcats' home opener at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State will mark the opener with a Back the Bobcats Block Party Friday night on North Street in San Marcos.

