11-year-old boy's reaction to Longhorns making playoffs goes viral

11-year-old Knox Kendall is a loud and proud Texas Longhorn fan, but he was born into an Aggie family, even coming home from the hospital in an A&M maroon onesie.

But Knox was curious at the age of three, wondering what the team in burnt orange was all about.

"Finally my dad said, that's the enemy, and I'm like the enemy? I like the enemy," Knox said. "Ever since, they couldn't have stopped it."

Even if it was against his Aggie parents' wishes.

"If we're really good parents we'll at least not be mad at him for being a Longhorn," Brittany Kendall, Knox's mom, said. "But to get him stuff was like next level, and to encourage it is next level, but he was destined for it."

When Knox found out the Texas Longhorns were in the college football playoffs, he became emotional.

"Everything was just rushing through my head," Knox said. "We're in, no one can take this spot from us, we're in, it's locked, it's good."

His parents were supportive.

"I am a completely maroon Aggie, but I am bawling my eyes out because I'm so happy for him and for his team and all that this means to him," Brittany said.

The posted video has received thousands of views, and even caught the attention of the president of the University of Texas.

"I'm going to put that as a supplemental part of his application," Brittany said.

But first: a match-up against Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. Knox has a message for the players:

"Guys, we've got this, there's literally no one who can stop us," he said. "They beat us last year, use that as momentum. Let's go. Hook 'em!"